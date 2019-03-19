Unpan | สล็อตเว็บตรง API แท้ รองรับวอเลท เว็บสล็อตตรงแตกง่าย 2025

Symposium on Implementing the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development and the SAMOA Pathway in Small Island Developing States (SIDS)
Many small island developing States (SIDS) are rapidly moving ahead with the implementation of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, the SAMOA Pathway, Climate change and other agreements.
It is a challenging process that requires adapting institutions and calls for a whole-of-society effort
- It is important to sensitize all levels of the government and to mobilize and train public servants on SDGs implementation. The UN can support this by working with public administration schools.
- Disaster risk management and building resilience should be at the centre of implementation efforts
- Access to concessional financial resources should be improved notably after natural disasters.
- Harnessing ICT and mobilizing partnerships is critical for implementing the SDGs
- Statistical offices, ministries, parliaments, supreme audit institutions and civil society all have a role in reviewing progress towards the SDG.
The informal communiqué
emanating from the symposium will inform the meetings of the UN oceans conference, high-level political forum on sustainable development, United Nations General Assembly, ECOSOC and UN Committee of Experts on Public Administration. Click here
for more information.
