Home > United Nations Online Network in Public Administration and Finance (UNPAN)
1. Global
Global
2. Africa
Africa
3. Arab States
Arab States
4. Asia & Pacific
Asia & Pacific
5. Europe
Europe
6. Latin America & Caribbean
Latin America & Caribbean
7. North America
North America

Unpan | สล็อตเว็บตรง API แท้ รองรับวอเลท เว็บสล็อตตรงแตกง่าย 2025

Unpan สล็อตเว็บตรง ของแท้ API เชื่อมตรงค่ายเกม รองรับวอเลททุกระบบ RTP สูง เล่นง่าย แตกไว รวมทุกค่ายในเว็บเดียว ถอนได้จริง ไม่มีขั้นต่ำ 24 ชม.
  Register  | Login
19 March 2019
2019 Update: Compendium of National Institutional Arrangements for Implementing the 2030 Agenda
Since the adoption of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development in 2015, countries have continuously updated institutional arrangements in order to enable government institutions and other stakeholders to implement the Agenda. This compendium aims to document institutional arrangements related to the implementation of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), in a simple but standard way. The compendium covers the 46 countries that presented Voluntary National Reviews (VNRs) in 2018 at the United Nations High-level Political Forum on sustainable Development. It complements similar volumes published in 2017 and 2018, which covered earlier rounds of VNRs. The compendium aims to facilitate exchanges on institutional practices and lessons learned among governments and other stakeholders, thereby helping them to support the realization of the 2030 Agenda and its SDGs. The compendium is available here.
05 March 2019
Call for applications for the European Public Sector Award 2019
  Call for applications for the European Public Sector Award 2019 “New solutions to complex challenges – A public sector citizen-centric, sustainable and fit for the future”.

The 7th edition of the biennial EPSA award scheme will give creative public administrations the chance to showcase how they have developed new and effective solutions to the interplay of political, economic, fiscal, (cyber) security and social security challenges.

The call for applications is now open until 18 April 2019 (24.00 CET). All info can be found here.
20 January 2019
The role of external audits in enhancing transparency and accountability for the SDGs

A new working paper examines the involvement of supreme audit institutions (SAIs) in auditing the pre¬paredness of governments for implementing the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) since 2015. These audits have covered institutional arrangements put in place to implement the SDGs, the mobilization of resources, and monitoring and evaluation frameworks. SDG preparedness audits have produced valuable information that is not necessarily available from other national processes linked with SDG follow-up and review. As such, audit recommendations can be a powerful tool to help governments improve SDG implementation. The paper reflects on the impact that SDG audits have made, and on the challenges and opportunities for SAIs that have engaged in this exercise. While many of these challenges are generic to the work of SAIs, SDG audits also present specific political, institutional and technical problems. Finally, the paper explores questions that this new area of engagement poses for SAIs, including the long-term prospects for institutionalization of SDG audits and the relationship with other accountability mechanisms for the SDGs at the national level.

Click here for more information.
14 January 2019
Call for inputs: UNPAN platform revamping

 The Division for Public Institutions and Digital Government will revamp the UNPAN platform to align it better to the 2030 Agenda for sustainable development and to include new technological features. If you would like to contribute to its revamping and you are a public or private institution, please click here to fill out the questionnaire. Thank you.
14 November 2018
Call for Nominations for the Mzia Mikeladze PhD Thesis Award
 The Mzia Mikeladze PhD Thesis Award aims to promote research by young scholars on public administration and public policy in the NISPAcee region. Nominations can be made by the NISPAcee member institution where the thesis has been defended.

Click here to apply by December 1, 2018.
14 November 2018
Call for Nominations for the Alena Brunovska Award for Teaching Excellence in Public Administration

The Alena Brunovska Award for Teaching Excellence in Public Administration is a tribute to a commitment of Alena Brunovska, one of NISPAcee’s founders and the first Chair of the NISPAcee Steering Committee, to the development of public administration education in the region of Central and Eastern Europe.

Click here to apply by December 1, 2018.
Visit publicadministration.un.org

 

Symposium on Implementing the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development and the SAMOA Pathway in Small Island Developing States (SIDS)

Many small island developing States (SIDS) are rapidly moving ahead with the implementation of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, the SAMOA Pathway, Climate change and other agreements. 


It is a challenging process that requires adapting institutions and calls for a whole-of-society effort 

  • It is important to sensitize all levels of the government and to mobilize and train public servants on SDGs implementation. The UN can support this by working with public administration schools. 
  • Disaster risk management and building resilience should be at the centre of implementation efforts 
  • Access to concessional financial resources should be improved notably after natural disasters. 
  • Harnessing ICT and mobilizing partnerships is critical for implementing the SDGs 
  • Statistical offices, ministries, parliaments, supreme audit institutions and civil society all have a role in reviewing progress towards the SDG. 
The informal communiqué emanating from the symposium will inform the meetings of the UN oceans conference, high-level political forum on sustainable development, United Nations General Assembly, ECOSOC and UN Committee of Experts on Public Administration. Click here for more information.

Note: All UNPAN members are invited to provide input from their latest meetings.

United Nations Public Service Awards

Latest News

e-Learning Centre


Upcoming Events


Latest Documents
Title: 18th Session of CEPA - Programme as of 28 March 2019
Abstract: 18th Session of CEPA - Programme as of 28 March 2019
Document Content Type: Non-Substantive Conference/ Workshop Related Material
Document Sub Theme: Analytical Document
Region / Country: Global
Document Language: English
Organization: DESA/ DPADM
Web Portal: UNPAN
Modified: 3/28/2019 6:08 PM
Date Of Publication: 28 March 2019
Individual / Institutions / Authors: DPIDG/DESA
 

 

Home

Regions


 Standards/Codes

E-Learning


 News


Library

 Events

 Directories


Blog


Sitemap

Stay Connected

Facebook      Youtube      Twitter

Picasa       RSS

Disclaimer

Site map | FAQs | Terms and Privacy | Contact Us
Copyright 2019 by UNPAN - United Nations Public Administration Network